From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Robert Habeck calls on the democratic parties to work together on the refugee crisis. But he believes an upper limit is wrong.

Berlin – Robert Habeck and the Greens want to stand as a party for an open Germany that welcomes refugees. Recently there has been criticism, particularly from the CDU, about the acceptance of people seeking asylum. In recent statements, Vice Chancellor Habeck weighs up and expresses possible solutions to the refugee crisis. However, these do not include an upper limit: “In practice, an upper limit does not solve a single problem because, if in doubt, more people come,” said Habeck in an interview with the Editorial Network Germany (RND).

Habeck on migration in Germany: “Not everyone who comes has the right to stay here”

“The idea that you can solve the problem with a number only increases the level of disappointment in the end.” More effective, however, are “migration agreements that also include the return of rejected asylum seekers.” That ultimately means deportations, Habeck admits: “Not everyone Those who come have a right to stay here.” One problem is that the countries do not always want to take in the people who are being returned.

Robert Habeck spoke to municipalities about refugees: “They say that in many places they no longer know how to solve the problems.” © dpa / Michael Kappeler

Habeck admits that Germany is at its limit when it comes to refugees. He spoke of “a certain drama.” “And if we don’t want right-wing populism to exploit this issue, then all democratic parties are obliged to help find solutions.” He warned that the AfD and right-wing populism are ” “feed on all fears” and “stir up” them. However, “countries that have long insisted on brutal migration policies also have problems with the issue of migration.”

Support for municipalities because of refugees: Habeck wants blanket residence permits for Ukrainians

Habeck was told that a similar influx would leave no accommodation other than gymnasiums. You can’t expect all citizens to say: “We’ll manage it.” After a conference with mayors and district administrators, Habeck knows about their problems: “They say that in many places they no longer know how to solve the problems should solve. Social workers can hardly keep up, living space is scarce. They can hardly guarantee accommodation any more, and soon they will no longer be able to guarantee it at all. The integration courses are underfunded.” His conclusion: “These municipalities need our support.” The Bavarian District Association had also turned directly to Chancellor Olaf Scholz for help.

In addition to financial resources, Habeck wants to solve bureaucratic hurdles. He wants to issue residence permits to refugees from Ukraine on a blanket basis instead of individually, and to enable easier access to the labor market. Germany has a shortage of workers and refugees want to make their contribution to the common good.

Habeck on migration and asylum seekers: “We have to accept reality”

There are no easy solutions, says Habeck, but he points out that it is an achievement “that we are a country that offers protection to the persecuted.” But in order to protect the right to asylum, “we have to accept the reality and the concrete ones Solving problems – even if it means making morally difficult decisions.”

From the point of view of Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer, a number is needed for orientation when accepting refugees. “We should agree on a realistic size, for example 200,000 refugees per year,” said the CDU politician Free Press (Friday). That is a number that you can use as a guide. “Then we can talk about which instruments can be used to achieve this number.” Previously, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) had called for an upper limit of 200,000 refugees per year. Saxony’s Interior Minister Armin Schuster also called for a change in strategy as quickly as possible. “We are facing crucial weeks. The months with the highest access are just coming, and now we are already at the limit,” said the CDU politician in one RTL/ntv-Interview.

Federal President Steinmeier sees Germany’s refugee limit reached

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also sees Germany at the limit when it comes to accepting refugees. In the first half of the year, the country received more than a third of all asylum applications within the EU, and more than a million refugees from Ukraine lived in Germany. “That’s why Germany, like Italy, is at the limit,” Steinmeier told the Italian newspaper before a visit to Sicily Corriere della Serra. Both countries bear great burdens. “I therefore take it seriously when I hear loud cries for help from Italy, but also from German cities,” emphasized Steinmeier.

Brandenburg’s Interior Minister Michael Stübgen even considers the individual right to asylum under Article 16 of the Basic Law to be unnecessary because there is also a right under the Geneva Refugee Convention and the European Convention on Human Rights. He referred to UNHCR refugee agency programs to accept refugees. The Refugee Council in Brandenburg, however, considers Stübgen’s criticism of individual asylum rights to be misguided. “Anyone who wants this to be abolished is obviously fishing on the right-wing fringe,” said Kirstin Neumann from the Refugee Council.

Interior Ministry is examining border controls due to migration to Germany

Nancy Faeser’s (SPD) Interior Ministry is currently examining short-term stationary border controls. A spokesman for her ministry told the German Press Agency: “Appropriate additional border police measures are currently being examined.” (cgsc with dpa)