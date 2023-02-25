After performing during the parade of allegorical floats on Shrove Tuesday, the Caprino Veronese band played “Fccetto Nera”, raising controversy after the moment was filmed and posted online, quickly going viral.

In front of the Town Hall of the municipality in the province of Verona, the musicians played a version of the famous fascist song, an “unscheduled” that embarrassed the president of the band, Andrea Testi. “I didn’t witness the fact, it happened when the carnival was already over, as well as the parade and the performance of our band. So the fact happened in another context. I still saw the video. I can’t rule out that it was some member of our gang. If so, I would be very sorry for what happened. However, as a band, we totally dissociate ourselves.”

The mayor Paola Arduini has not – for now – commented on the story. In the background of the viral video, a voice-over can be heard, perhaps from the author of the film, saying: “Nice, with children, that’s how they learn it. This is how it is done”.

An act stigmatized by the municipal councilor Cristiano Pastorello: “A serious gesture, especially because it was committed by some members of a local association. Among other things, not just the image damage is created to the musical band, which in Caprino is an institution, given that it has been active in the area with a commendable service for 50 years. The fact that all of this took place in front of Villa Carlotti, the seat of the Municipality, is even more serious”.