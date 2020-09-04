Henrique Capriles Radonski is willing to participate in the Venezuelan parliamentary elections scheduled for December 6. After days of making serious accusations to the opposition that brings together Juan Guaidó, who raises abstention, the two-time former presidential candidate called to participate in the elections and has invited citizens to mobilize in that sense. In a transmission on social networks, Capriles has once again pointed out mistakes in the leadership of Guaidó, recognized as interim president by fifty countries. “The opposition has become too predictable for Maduro,” he noted. Opening the way with the electoral appointment is his strategy, raised, he assures, from the realism. “What was available was exhausted, the agenda that had been presented did not work. We have to open the way, ”Capriles stressed.

The leader made harsh remarks to the “Internet Government” in which, according to his reading, Guaidó’s interim office has resulted and of which colleagues from his Primero Justicia party, such as Julio Borges and Miguel Pizarro, both in exile, are part. He also questioned the lack of transparency and explanations about two of the most controversial operations of the opposition in the last year, such as the failed military insurrection of April 30, 2019 and the recent incursion with mercenaries from Operation Gideon. “There is a major disconnect between the political class and the people on the street. People do not express themselves badly only about the regime, they also express themselves badly about us in the opposition, “he said.

Capriles likened the legislative election to a crack. “This is not a democratic regime, but if it leaves a gap we have to put our hand in, and then put our foot in,” he said. “As people are poorer, the only thing left is the vote and what politicians must do is fight so that the conditions exist to exercise that right. It’s the least we can do”. He also welcomed that the Government of Nicolás Maduro, through a letter from Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, formally invited the European Union and the United Nations to an electoral observation mission. “Since 2006 I haven’t done this. Hopefully they accept and give the times, “he said and added:” And this is not legitimizing. Nobody is saying that we are going to solve the political and social crisis with the elections, what I say is if we don’t fight we will regret it ”.

The opposition faces this situation fractured into four groups. The one that brings together 27 organizations that support abstention in the elections, as proposed by Guaidó; that of the so-called scorpions, which represent minority parties that have agreed with Maduro; that of María Corina Machado, who has been left alone in the strategy of foreign intervention; and the fourth, which Capriles now leads and which in recent hours has instilled optimism in a wide sector of the opposition.

The politician did not say if he will formally run through La Fuerza del Cambio, a card he created in 2012 to capture the vote of independents in the last contest against Hugo Chávez and that has not been judicially disqualified, as has happened with other parties and organizations. “We are not going to leave people without a choice, that they have to choose between scorpions or Maduro, or between opponents dressed by Maduro and Maduro. We are going to support women and men who want to lead the way, ”he said. “We are not going to give Maduro a gift to the National Assembly. I call on people to mobilize ”.

The National Electoral Council has twice extended the deadline for the registration of candidates for deputies and the last one expires this Friday. It has also modified the rules of the game by increasing the number of positions to be chosen, giving more weight to representation by list than to nominal representation, and it has suppressed the direct vote of indigenous people. Capriles has said that improving conditions is part of the fight he will undertake, but insisted that the elections should be held only if the pandemic allows it.

Capriles denied that the house-to-jail measures for deputy Juan Requesens and the pardons for 110 persecuted and political prisoners are part of an electoral negotiation, although they occur in this context. “Juan was not released for nothing, it was not a barter,” he said. “I believe in unity, I open the way, I am a builder. And I don’t understand how there can be so much misery in some people to tell someone who is in jail not to come out ”.