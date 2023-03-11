With less effusiveness than in the two previous presidential campaigns (2013 and 2018), the opponent Henrique Capriles, 50, officially launched this Friday into the opposition primaries on October 22. From that election will come the opponent for Chavismo for the 2024 presidential race.

The Primero Justicia party made Capriles official in the middle of an act with the national committee and supporters of the organization, who internally held an election in which the former mayor of the Sucre municipality, Carlos Ocariz, and former deputy Juan Pablo Guanipa participated.

Cheered and applauded, as if it were the same presidential campaign, Capriles assured that wishes do not expire or go out of fashion, this referring to previous bets -the first against Hugo Chávez and the second against Nicolás Maduro- and reiterated that although the panorama does not seem easy, he will fight again.

In his speech, he alluded to poverty in the country and took advantage of the celebration of Doctor’s Day to remember the low wages in Venezuela. A doctor charges 400 bolivars a month, or what is equal to 16 dollars.

“If we call ourselves Justice First, that has to be our first cause, the poor, those who walk barefoot (…) for me, politics is the people,” said the opponent.

The opposition announced that the primaries will be held in October. A group of academics heads what has been called the National Commission on Primaries and with which they hope to advance with the support of the National Electoral Council, however there are complex issues that have not been resolved, such as the vote of Venezuelans abroad and the disqualifications of the candidates.

There are more than seven million Venezuelans abroad, of whom at least five are entitled to vote.

With regard to the disqualifications, there is no impediment to participate in the primaries, but only when confronting Chavismo. Both Henrique Capriles, Juan Guaidó and María Corina Machado want to measure themselves, but there are State measures on them.

Capriles has a disqualification from 2017 to 2032. Juan Guaidó from 2021 to 2036. In the case of María Corina Machado, her disqualification was imposed in 2015 for a period of one year, but the Comptroller General of the Republic did not the sanction has been lifted.

