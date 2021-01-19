Henrique Capriles addresses the attendees in a unitary act of the Venezuelan opposition, in August 2019. Rafael Briceño Sierralta / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles has started the most difficult year for the anti-Chavez forces, expelled de facto of all institutions, with a call for concretion. The politician, a former presidential candidate and former governor of the Miranda State, has been trying for months to force an exit that goes beyond a symbolic fight with Nicolás Maduro. In a tribune published by EL PAÍS this Tuesday, Capriles calls on all the opposition to “overcome rhetoric” and emphasizes the need to urgently set a common agenda against the Bolivarian government.

The diagnosis of the historical leader of the Primero Justicia party is devastating. Venezuela, he writes, started 2021 with a “gigantic vacuum” and the population feels that the opposition has become “a confusing mixture that generates an uncertainty that only suits those who have power.” In recent months, the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic have been added to the very serious institutional and economic crisis in the South American country. And according to the National Survey on Living Conditions (Encovi), prepared by two public universities and one private one, 96% of Venezuelan families fight against misery and 79% are in a situation of extreme poverty.

Capriles argues that, in addition to the dysfunctions of the regime, disastrous economic management, human rights violations, the collapse of public services and harassment of the media, the absence of a clear alternative contributes to generating a sense of capsize. “A context like this imposes on us the need to establish a common agenda urgently,” he says. Capriles focused his strategy on seeking what he calls “real political fact” as opposed to what the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, whom he does not openly mention, and his mentor, Leopoldo López, have done. That is, to build an apparatus that aims to act as a shadow government and that in practice, despite two years of attempts, has not succeeded in overthrowing Maduro.

That “real political fact” is, above all others, a clean electoral competition. So far, however, the conditions have not been met. Capriles himself opened the door last September to participate in the parliamentary elections in December. He finally resigned, in the face of warnings from the European Union about the null guarantees of that process, and Chavismo, represented by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), regained control of the National Assembly after five years. The proposal to find a formula to go to an election, flatly rejected by most parties, cost Capriles harsh internal criticism. But at the same time, Guaidó’s deep wear and tear and uncertain course have prompted him to seek other ways to build a new project.

In his opinion, the opposition must stick to an agenda that “gives Venezuelans real possibilities for transformation.” His priorities are three: “The humanitarian situation and covid-19, the reinstitutionalization of the country and the care of Venezuelans who live in the regions beyond Caracas, hidden and cruelly beaten by the indolence of Nicolás Maduro and his family.”

First, it is about coping with the pandemic. Venezuela has accounted for far fewer infections and deaths than neighboring countries, but behind the statistics and the destruction of public control mechanisms there is a probable underreporting of cases and a lack of transparency. “We must attend to the vaccination of Venezuelans. In the face of a pandemic with which the regime has lied, cheated and made up figures, it should be a priority for us to obtain the vaccines, ”says Capriles, who proposes the creation of a national vaccination board.

Second, it calls on the opposition to take a realistic path. “There are several communiques from democratic governments and multilateral organizations insisting on the search for a peaceful and negotiated political solution that alleviates the suffering of Venezuelans,” the politician writes. “The countries that support our democratic struggle speak of negotiation, because let us align all the parties and insist on achieving the new Electoral Power that Venezuelans have been denied as well as a Supreme Court, a prosecutor and a comptroller that they give to the institutions a republican balance recognized by all ”, he exhorts.

Finally, Capriles calls for more attention to the regions of the country, which suffer the crisis with more suffering than Caracas, without information and more invisible than ever. “Our struggle goes first through the province: make it visible, organize it and give it a political scope and objective. It is not to leave Caracas out, but to organize the country from the regions, states and municipalities. The majority of the population is there, as well as the country’s most serious economic and social problems ”, recalls the opposition leader, who admits that the regime will not allow everything to be achieved at the same time. However, he insists that it is imperative to “open roads immediately.”