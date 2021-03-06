Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Capricorn this Saturday, March 6, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Capricorn he is the most hard-working, ambitious and determined. You are always ready to achieve what you need most: material stability. Serious, mature, prudent, tenacious and capable of working hard and alone to achieve their achievements. Routine, he is very attracted to the good life that money buys. You need to get high and you are thrifty, sometimes to the extreme. He can be a bit intolerant or rigid, but if we have earned his trust he is the most reliable being on earth, we can lean on and rest in him.

What awaits Capricorn on Saturday March 6

Social commitments generate discontent but your good humor will be important so as not to fall into serious difficulties and rekindle love.

Health: Legal matters should not sleep in a drawer. Solve them because as time goes by they get bigger and they can bring you problems.

LoveBe confident in your expressiveness and an unexpected social charm will open new doors to future love relationships.

Money: While your economy is prospering, likely disagreements will arise with clients, colleagues, bosses and subordinates.

Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. Its element is the earth, like that of Taurus and Virgo. People born between December 23 and January 20 belong to the sign of Capricorn.

Consultation the horoscope for all zodiac signs.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.