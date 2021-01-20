Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Capricorn this Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Capricorn he is the most hard-working, ambitious and determined. You are always ready to achieve what you need most: material stability. Serious, mature, prudent, tenacious and capable of working hard and alone to achieve their achievements. Routine, he is very attracted to the good life that money buys. You need to go high and you are thrifty, sometimes to the extreme. He may be a bit intolerant or rigid, but if we have earned his trust he is the most trustworthy being on earth, we can lean on and rest in him.

What awaits Capricorn on Wednesday, January 20

You feel dissatisfied with the life you lead. Nothing pleases you and you don’t know why. Search within for the answer.

Health: The family was always present, through thick and thin, so now you cannot be indifferent to the problems it goes through.

Love: Start adding a little more presence to this relationship. You work too hard and your partner is blaming you.

Money: Your reasoning ability will help you solve a complicated problem quickly. Your superiors will congratulate you.

Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, like that of Taurus and Virgo. People born between December 23 and January 20 belong to the sign of Capricorn.

