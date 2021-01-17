Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Capricorn this Sunday, January 17, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Capricorn he is the most hard-working, ambitious and determined. You are always ready to achieve what you need most: material stability. Serious, mature, prudent, tenacious and capable of working hard and alone to achieve their achievements. Routine, he is very attracted to the good life that money buys. You need to go high and you are thrifty, sometimes to the extreme. He can be a bit intolerant or rigid, but if we have earned his trust he is the most reliable being on earth, we can lean on and rest in him.

What awaits Capricorn on Sunday, January 17

The dialogue with close friends will intensify today, with frankly negative results. Watch out.

Health: You cannot judge yourself for not being able to help a troublesome person in your past. To make a difference it is necessary for her to accept your help.

Love: You will have to go a long way before you can be ready to face a relationship again. Give yourself the necessary time.

Money: The loss of apparently unimportant documentation will initiate a snowball effect with serious consequences.

Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, like that of Taurus and Virgo. People born between December 23 and January 20 belong to the sign of Capricorn.

