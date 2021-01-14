Know the predictions and What does the horoscope hold for Capricorn this Thursday, January 14, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Capricorn he is the most hard-working, ambitious and determined. You are always ready to achieve what you need most: material stability. Serious, mature, prudent, tenacious and capable of working hard and alone to achieve their achievements. Routine, he is very attracted to the good life that money buys. You need to go high and you are thrifty, sometimes to the extreme. He can be a bit intolerant or rigid, but if we have earned his trust he is the most reliable being on earth, we can lean on and rest in him.

What awaits Capricorn on Thursday, January 14

You are always predisposed to help others, but today not everyone will deserve your help. Beware of some colleagues.

Health: A healthy mind in a healthy body. If you don’t put your vices aside, your body will end up paying you a very expensive bill.

Love: Much romance but little passion. Try to implement costumes or vary the places of sex, they will do well.

Money: You must adapt to the customs of others. If you want to make a profit, there needs to be no conflict.

Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, like that of Taurus and Virgo. People born between December 23 and January 20 belong to the sign of Capricorn.

