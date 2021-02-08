Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Capricorn this Monday, February 8, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Capricorn he is the most hard-working, ambitious and determined. You are always ready to achieve what you need most: material stability. Serious, mature, prudent, tenacious and capable of working hard and alone to achieve their achievements. Routine, he is very attracted to the good life that money buys. You need to go high and you are thrifty, sometimes to the extreme. He can be a bit intolerant or rigid, but if we have earned his trust he is the most trustworthy being on earth, we can lean on and rest in him.

What awaits Capricorn on Monday, February 8

You better find a way to solve things and do not dwell on the matter if the challenge is great. Watch your health.

Health: Concentrate on doing what you want. Do not seek the approval of others in everything you do, it is a great waste of time and energy.

Love: Someone who was previously indifferent to you produces secret emotions. Where yesterday you saw indifference today you find seduction.

Money: Do activities that reward you. Proper cycle to achieve monetary success while still doing what you love.

Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, like that of Taurus and Virgo. People born between December 23 and January 20 belong to the sign of Capricorn.

