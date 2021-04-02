Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Capricorn this Friday, April 02, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Capricorn he is the most hard-working, ambitious and determined. You are always ready to achieve what you need most: material stability. Serious, mature, prudent, tenacious and capable of working hard and alone to achieve their achievements. Routine, he is very attracted to the good life that money buys. You need to get high and you are thrifty, sometimes to the extreme. He can be a bit intolerant or rigid, but if we have earned his trust he is the most reliable being on earth, we can lean on and rest in him.

What awaits Capricorn on Friday, April 2

Emotions will take the helm of your decisions today. You will feel completely and deeply sensitive.

Health: Don’t be put off by the difficulty of upholding your moral principles. The path of the right thing is not always the easiest to travel.

Love: Certain words you said a long time ago keep getting between you and your partner. You will have to work hard to erase them.

Money: You will have great chances of success in gambling today. Take advantage of it while it is present.

Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. Its element is the earth, like that of Taurus and Virgo. People born between December 23 and January 20 belong to the sign of Capricorn.

