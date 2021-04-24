Russian striker Minnesota Wild Kirill Kaprizov scored a double in the National Hockey League (NHL) match against the Los Angeles Kings. Goals video available at website tournament.

Whims hit the opponent’s goal twice, inflicting a total of six shots. Hockey players “Minnesota” won with a score of 4: 2.

On April 22, Caprice scored against Arizona Coyotes. The puck became the 19th for the Russian in the championship, which is a record for a rookie in his debut season. According to this indicator, Whims passed Marian Gaborik, who scored 18 goals in the 2000/2001 season.

Whims joined Minnesota in the summer of 2020. In the Continental Hockey League (KHL), the forward represented the capital’s CSKA. As part of the army club, he won the Gagarin Cup.