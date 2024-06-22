From this morning only residents can disembark on the island of Capri, but not tourists. This was established by an urgent ordinance issued by the mayor Paolo Falco, due to the failure of the water pipe that supplies the island. Without supplies, Falco underlines, it is impossible to guarantee essential services taking into account the “thousands of people” who travel to the island every day during the tourist season.

Capri without water, the mayor “A serious failure is necessary to stop tourist arrivals”



«The health and hygiene situation is explosive, we have taken our countermeasures and activated the crisis unit and issued a restrictive order» the mayor of Capri tells LaPresse regarding the fault in the water network which caused the stoppage of water supply on the island.

«Together with the mayor of Anacapri we have been working with the Prefecture and all the relevant bodies since tonight – he states -. Hundreds of people have disembarked, we have made a restrictive order, there is no water on the island due to a fault on the mainland in Castellammare, which has been repaired, but since yesterday Gori has not given us clarity and has not allowed us to able to intervene adequately, they guaranteed us that the water would arrive.”

Capri without water, arrivals on the island blocked: queues and inconveniences at the departure ports



Exceptions are provided for vehicles dedicated to the supply of goods and healthcare personnel, law enforcement agencies and transport. In the case of ‘violators’, the mayor expects there to be immediate ‘re-embarkation’ towards the mainland. The Gori company, manager of the water service for the island of Capri, has activated – the mayor informs in the ordinance – all the procedures necessary to restore the functioning of the network.

The Gori water company, responsible for the water supply on the island of Capri, explains that “all investigations and checks are underway to resolve the critical issues and restore the service”. The blockage of supply is at the origin of the mayor’s order which from this morning blocks arrivals, except for residents, on the island of Capri.

The origin of the problems was the sudden failure of the supply pipeline serving the Sorrento Peninsula and the Island of Capri, which occurred on Thursday 20 June on State Road 145, in the municipality of Castellammare di Stabia. The repair works, explains Gori, «were completed within the scheduled time. However, when the water flow was reopened, technical problems arose which still lead to water shortages in various locations in the municipalities of the Sorrento Peninsula and on the entire island of Capri.”

The stop to the disembarkation of tourists on Capri due to the water emergency is causing consequences in the ports of departure towards the blue island, starting from the Molo Beverello in Naples where there are currently long queues of passengers at the ticket offices of the shipping companies.

The order from the mayor of Capri was notified shortly after nine o’clock (in some cases by the police directly at the companies’ box offices), causing an immediate stop to ticketing; the ships and hydrofoils that had already left for Capri were contacted via radio by the maritime authority who ordered their return to port and the disembarkation of passengers.

At Beverello the companies are refunding hundreds of tickets even though many tourists preferred not to miss the day’s excursion and chose alternative destinations by boarding hydrofoils to Ischia, Sorrento or the Amalfi Coast. Calmer situation at the port of Sorrento, the other departure hub for Capri from where the departures of many tourists were scheduled this morning; long but orderly queues and tourists waiting for refunds or to leave for other locations reachable by sea.