Capri weeps for Guido Lembo, the patron of Anema e Core

In a clinic of Castellammare di Stabia, at the age of 74, he passed away chansonnier Caprese Guido Lembothe founder of the tavern “Heart and soul”. From the famous restaurant close to the Piazzetta from CapriIn over 30 years, many personalities from the world of entertainment, music, business and politics have passed.

In particular, from Jennifer Lopez to Naomi Campbellto the players of various teams (Ferrara, Insigne, Mertens, Totti), to entrepreneurs Luigi Abetehis friend, and Diego della Vallethe stylist Giorgio Armanisinger Lucio Dalla many have been involved in the music of Guido Lembo who, at the end of the evening, invited people to get on the table and sing the classic Neapolitan melodies that celebrities and common customers performed with the guitar.

In these hours, numerous messages of condolence and video memories arrive via social media. Flap until the end he fought a disease that left him no way out and that had been undermining his health for some time.



