Capri-Sun, formerly known as Capri-Sonne in Germany, has been using paper straws for some time due to an EU law and is now presenting a more robust version on TikTok.

Capri-Sun, a well-known name in the juice drink world, recently debuted a remarkable innovation on TikTok: a new, reinforced paper straw. This move symbolizes the brand's commitment to environmental friendliness and sustainability. At a time when environmental protection and reducing plastic waste are in focus, Capri-Sun is trying to make a positive contribution with this change. Recently, a sugar tax for soft drinks was hotly discussed in Germany NEXTG.tv reported.

Stronger paper straw: Capri-Sun introduces stronger straws

The newly introduced paper straw is the result of intensive research and development. Unlike its predecessor, this straw does not bend easily when inserted into the Capri-Sun Pouch. This design addresses one of the main concerns consumers often complain about with paper straws: their durability and functionality. Most recently, Fanta also changed the design of the logo.

Mixed reactions on social media

Reactions to the TikTok video were mixed. Some users humorously commented that since the introduction of paper straws, the drink tastes “like a math book” – a comment that humorously describes the unusual experience with the new material. Others expressed nostalgia for the old name “Capri Sonne” in Germany and called for a return to the traditional brand identity.

Interestingly, there were also a significant number of comments reclaiming the traditional plastic straw. This highlights a profound debate about environmental protection versus user comfort. While some consumers welcome the switch to more environmentally friendly alternatives, others continue to prefer plastic products out of habit or ease of use.

Production site of the well-known beverage manufacturer Capri-Sun Vertriebs GmbH (formerly Capri-Sonne). © Robert Schmiegelt/imago-images

Environmental awareness and brand change

Capri-Sun's decision to switch to paper straws reflects a larger trend in the drinks industry where sustainability and environmental awareness are becoming increasingly important, but the reason for this is an EU law. Brands are faced with the challenge of making their products more environmentally friendly without compromising customer satisfaction.

