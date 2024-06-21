Capri: island still without water, mayor stops tourists

After the explosion of the main pipeline, Capri is still without water, so the mayor Paolo Falco prohibits access to the island to non-residents. With ordinance number 69, the mayor of the city of Capri has anyone is prohibited from “entering the territory of the Municipality of Capri, with the exception of resident citizens”.



A stop which is therefore aimed at tourists who, starting from 7am on Saturday morning, found themselves rejected at boarding. The ban will be active until the water emergency ends, which has now reached its third day.

For its part, Gori – the company that manages the water service in the area – “in reference to sudden failure of the supply pipeline serving the Sorrento Peninsula and the Island of Capri, which occurred on Thursday 20 June at Strada Statale 145, in the municipality of Castellammare di Stabia” informs that “the repair works and activities related to the restoration of service were completed within the expected timescales”. However, “when the water flow was reopened, technical problems arose which still cause water shortages in various locations in the municipalities of the Sorrento Peninsula and on the entire island of Capri. All investigations and checks are underway to resolve the critical issues and restore the service.”