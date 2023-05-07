Granata only restarted in the 86th minute but the controversy grew over Rovella’s foul on Ricci

It’s a bitter and angry draw that Toro gets at home against Monza. Bitter, because after a one-way first half and after Sanabria’s advantage at the start of the second half, the grenades were joined in the final by Caprari having come close to doubling several times. It is also a draw of anger, because in the 88th minute Juric’s team clearly lacks a penalty kick: the referee Zufferli and then Abbatista at the Var decide not to award the penalty despite Rovella shooting Ricci’s shirt clearly in the area unbalancing it and causing it to fall.

LOTS OF BULL — There is a lot, indeed a lot, of Toro in the first half of the match at the Olimpico Grande Torino, between two teams that look alike on paper (in terms of philosophy, concepts and set-up), but in the first part of the match it is hard to recognize all these similarities . The credit goes to Juric’s team: Ricci in a man version everywhere, Miranchuk inspired, Vlasic the perfect tactical glue and delicious Sanabria are the pawns that most of all put wings on the feet of a Taurus who immediately travels strong. Palladino (suspended, follows the challenge in the stands) loses Pablo Marì injured after six minutes (in place of him Marlon), his Monza gives the impression of losing concepts and references in the face of the impetus of the grenades. An amazing Di Gregorio is needed in at least three circumstances to prevent Juric from putting one wheel ahead: in the 8th minute on a foray from Vlasic, in the 21st minute with a left-footed shot by Miranchuk, in the 42nd minute on Vojvoda. Armando Izzo was the ex on duty, and after thirty-three minutes he moved the ball just enough to avoid Sanabria’s touch in front of goal. On 30′ doubtful contact between Pessina and Ricci in the Brianza area, for the referee Zufferli there is no penalty. And in the 37th minute Toro even scored a goal, with Miranchuk, canceled after a long check to the var due to a previous touch by Sanabria with an arm. See also Inzaghi: "Well done, with Toro the last effort. But what a calendar after the break ..."

THE GOALS — When the second half restarts, in the first minute Tonny Sanabria takes care of pushing Toro deservedly ahead: Vlasic launches him, he takes Caldirola and Pessin for a walk, then shoots an elusive diagonal for Di Gregorio. He is Sanabria’s eleventh center in Serie A, equaling his career scoring record in a European championship. Monza runs for cover with a double substitution, throwing Petagna and Caprari into the fray. Monza suffers but stays in the match, and in the twentieth minute they have the equalizer: Rovella serves Augusto in the race, Milinkovic in a desperate exit saves the result. There was still time available for Miranchuk to come close to doubling the lead, then in the final Palladino switched to a 4-2-3-1 and Juric re-established himself with a 3-5-2 with Seck and Karamoh (replacers) wide in attack. In the 41st minute Petagna works a good ball with his back to goal, it serves for Caprari who with his right foot equalizes the score. Two minutes go by and the episode arrives which sends the Turin bench into a rage: Ricci flies into the Monza area and comes into contact with Rovella who yanks him and makes him fall. Bench del Toro on the pitch, referee Zufferli does not award the penalty and after a long check Abbatista also confirms a wrong decision at the Var. See also Inter, 8 victories in a row against Empoli and never a draw at San Siro

