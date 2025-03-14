Caprabo closes the first exercise of its strategic plan 2024-2026 with 14 new supermarkets. The Catalan company intends to reach sales of 900 million for the end of the triennium and will do so, to a large extent, thanks to the 38 openings planned during the period. During the last campaign already incorporated 4,500 square meters of commercial area distributed throughout the Catalan territory.

The 14 inaugurations already undertake represent 36% of the total period, so the company advances slightly ahead of the stipulated. The operation has been an investment exceeding 6.4 million euros. For this triennium, the company participated by Eroski and the Czech investor Daniel K? Etínský has a muscle of 60 million euros between openings, implementation of the new store model and improving its technology system.

Caprabo explains that he has undertaken the hiring of one hundred people, half of the 200 incorporations drawn in the strategic plan. According to the provisions communicated, the openings will be distributed between 8 own establishments and 30 franchises.

Caprabo highlights the new Terrassa supermarket (Barcelona), a 1,250 square meter store that has meant by itself an investment of 2.5 million euros and 31 jobs. The rest of the openings are concentrated in the towns of Sant Llorenç d’Hortons, the Prat de Llobregat, Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Capellades, Sant Vicenç dels Horts, Granollers, Sant Cugat del Vallès -Todas in the province of Barcelona- and Amposta, in Tarragona.

“This growth and development of the brand is focused on strengthening the presence of Caprabo in the four Catalan provinces,” explains Jordi Lahiguera, marketing and development director. And he adds: “Caprabo’s value proposal, together with the proximity and savings capacity that allows consumers brand, push our expansion plans with both our franchisees and their own supermarkets.”

Waiting to publicize last year’s figures, Caprabo reaped in 2023 sales of 780 million euros and a gross exploitation result of 15 million. In addition to reaching 900 million income, the company also wants to reach a market share of 5% (last summer it was 4.76%).