The acting minister of the Institutional Security Cabinet (GSI), Ricardo Cappelli, said he is making an effort to collect data and information to present the “biggest X-ray possible” to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) about the conduct of the GSI in relation to the coup acts of January 8.

Cappelli spoke to journalists after meeting with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), at the headquarters of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The purpose of the meeting, requested by Moraes, was to “fine tune the procedures”, according to Cappelli.

Last Thursday, the 20th, Moraes summoned Capelli to identify within 24 hours all the civil and military servants who appear in the images of the security cameras of the Palácio do Planalto – a determination that has already been met. Last week, the revelation of a video showing Gonçalves Dias circulating among scammers during the invasion of the site led GDias to resign on the same day.

Moraes also ordered the removal of the secrecy of the images. The material revealed showed GSI agents greeting intruders and even an attempt to break into an ATM. Cappelli reinforced that his team is investigating the conduct of all the agents who appeared in the images and that the servers will respond for functional deviation.

Cappelli stated that “the president is determined” to accelerate the updating of the GSI’s functional frameworks. Since Lula’s inauguration, 35% of the agency’s staff has been changed, according to the interim minister. “It is absolutely natural and we are going to accelerate this process”, he reinforced.

The interim minister of the GSI said that the effort to collect data included conversations with the director general of the Federal Police, Andrei Rodrigues, senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), the minister of Defense, José Múcio, and former occupants of the position , like Raul Jungmann and Aldo Rebelo.