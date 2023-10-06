Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Justice says that the PF monitors the investigations with the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Cappelli, said this Thursday (5.Oct.2023) that the federalization of the shooting murder of 3 doctors in a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, in the west zone, is not on the agenda. of Rio. A 4th doctor shot is hospitalized in stable condition at Lourenço Jorge Hospital. The police are looking for those involved in the crime.

“Since the beginning of the day, our Federal Police team has been supporting the Civil Police of the state of Rio with intelligence information. The Federal Police has a very robust and important database of information to support investigations”said Cappelli, after giving a talk in Rio Innovation Week 2023.

Regarding a possible line of investigation, the executive secretary stated that it was not prudent to comment on ongoing investigations. “We have to be very cautious and trust the technical work done by the police. I am confident that we will be able to move forward. I believe that, soon, we will be able to elucidate this unacceptable crime.”he said.

The governor of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), will receive, on the 6th (6.Oct), the secretary at the Guanabara Palace to deal with the murder of the orthopedists and the federal government’s support for combating crime in Complexo da Maré, in the north of the city.

Victims

Diego Ralf de Souza Bomfim, 35 years old, was the brother of the federal deputy Sâmia Bonfim (Psol-SP). He was a resident doctor at the Institute of Orthopedics and Traumatology of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP (University of São Paulo) between 2020 and 2021. He was part of Rede D’Or, in São Paulo.

Perseu Ribeiro Almeida, 33 years old, was born in Ipiaú (BA). He was registered with the Bahia Medical Council and was a specialist in foot and ankle surgery at the Institute of Orthopedics and Traumatology of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP. He leaves 2 children, a 3-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.

Marcos de Andrade Corsato, 62 years old, was an assistant physician at the Institute of Orthopedics and Traumatology at the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP since 1992. He was part of the clinical staff at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês in São Paulo.

“It is with deep sadness that the Sociedade Beneficente de Senhoras Hospital Sírio-Libanês received the news about the death of Dr. Marcos de Andrade Corsato, a valued and dedicated member of our clinical staff who spent nine years in our emergency department. His sudden departure leaves an immeasurable void in our institution and in the medical community as a whole”said the hospital note.

With information from Brazil Agency