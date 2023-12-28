Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 28/12/2023 – 21:35

The acting Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Cappelli, said this Thursday (28) that the police who will provide security for the event commemorating January 8th will sign a protocol assuming their responsibilities for the security of the ceremony, which will be held by the Federal Police (PF), the Federal Highway Police (PRF), in addition to the Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF). The signing should take place on January 4th.

On January 8, 2024, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) , Luís Roberto Barroso, will participate in an act in defense of democracy, in Brasília.

In an interview with the program Reporter Brazilfrom the TV Brasil, Cappelli said that the police intelligence sectors continue to monitor possible attempts to disrupt the security of the event. According to the minister, so far, there is no information that indicates “any additional concern”.

“On the 4th [de janeiro], we will sign a protocol of integrated actions with each police force assuming their responsibilities. I have great confidence that on the 8th we will carry out a historic act, an act of celebration of reinvigorated democracy, with absolute security and tranquility”, he stated.

Public security

Regarding the drop in violence rates in the country in the first ten months of 2023, Cappelli stated that the revocation of decrees that made legal access to firearms more flexible contributed to the reduction in violent crimes, such as homicide, feminicide and robbery.

“The anything-goes logic has prevailed in Brazil over the last four years with regard to weapons. There was an irresponsible general release. We revoked all of that, restricted it much more. We are proving that, with fewer weapons, violence decreases,” he said.

Regulation of social networks

In the interview, the acting Minister of Justice also defended the regulation of social networks. The minister cited recent cases involving death threats against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the hacking of the profile of the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva.

“It is essential that there is regulation of the networks. What we are proposing is not any innovation, we are proposing that Brazil does what best international practices indicate. Europe recently approved the regulation of social networks. Why will Brazil be different?, he asked.

Fight against militias in Rio

The minister informed that the investigations that led to the arrest of militiaman Luiz Antônio da Silva Braga, known as Zinho, in Rio de Janeiro, continue to dismantle the connections and financial movements of the criminal organization.

“It is not acceptable that we have a city with around a third of its territory taken over by a criminal organization, which implements terror in this region, threatening life, destroying the economy and affronting the democratic rule of law”, he concluded.

