Interim Minister of the GSI complied with the order of Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF; shared the information on his Twitter profile

The interim minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), Ricardo Cappelli, said that he sent this Saturday (22.Apr.2023) the complete images of the internal circuit of the Palácio do Planalto on January 8 to the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

Cappelli’s decision complies with the order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who determined on Friday (April 21) that the footage be sent to the Court within 48 hours.

On Wednesday (April 19), the former head of the GSI Gonçalves Dias left the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) after appearing in images in Planalto during the acts of January 8th.

The decision was taken by G. Dias, as he is known, after a meeting with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSD), in addition to ministers Flavio Dino (Justice), Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) Paulo Pimenta (Secom) and Rui Costa (Civil House).

The minister stayed the shortest time in office, for 3 months and 19 days.

FILMING

The images released by CNN show at 3:58 pm an alleged member of the GSI, who, according to the broadcaster, would be a captain, walking close to the invaders. At one point, he circles close to the extremists and even shakes hands with them.

Around 4:29 pm, Gonçalves Dias walks alone and tries to open some doors. Then he walks down the hall and into the presidential office. Minutes later, the minister appears in the same corridor, accompanied by invaders and appears to indicate the location for the stairs of the building. Shortly afterwards, members of the GSI appear and help with orientation.