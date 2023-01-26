Interventor is setting up an operation for the 1st and 2nd of February; requests came from Pacheco, Lira and Rosa Weber

The intervenor in the security of the Federal District Ricardo Cappelli confirmed this Wednesday (25.jan.2023) that it accepted the requests for police reinforcements for the 1st and 2nd of February, when the elected deputies and senators take office, elections for the presidency of both houses and the start of activities of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). Cappelli did not disclose the number of officers in the operation.

The requests for reinforcement in the security of the events were made directly to the federal intervenor by the presidents of the Chamber and of the Senate, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-RO), and reinforced by the president of the STF, minister Rosa Weber.

Ricardo Cappelli was present, alongside the interim governor of the DF, Celina Leão, at the ceremony for the appointment of Sandro Avelar as the new Secretary of Public Security. In this ocasion, the interventor stated that he had a security plan for February 1st.

“We have a plan already in place, which will be reassessed next Monday (30.jan) at 5 pm, 48 hours before the events. At that moment we will collect all the intelligence information [da segurança pública] to adjust the plan. We will carry out a mobilization consistent with the importance of the inauguration of deputies and senators, the election of the boards of the 2 Houses, as well as the reopening of the Judiciary”said.

Capelli said there are no threats or demonstrations planned for February 1.

The acting governor, Celina Leão, highlighted that the plan will be accompanied by the new secretary. “We trust in this plan that Secretary Capelli is preparing. The next secretary, Sandro Avellar, will follow up right away and on the 10th we will have total preventive monitoring so that the federal capital will never again have the war scenario that we are experiencing. The DF government, together with the federal government, is acting in a preventive and collaborative way”said.

On January 18, the director of the police secretariat of the Federal Senate, Alessandro Morales Martins, requested an increase in police security on the 1st of February, when the elected deputies and senators take office. On request, Martins cita sensitive political climate due to the extremist acts of 8 January. read the full of the letter (168 KB).

“Both ceremonies have political projection, a characteristic whose sensitivity has been increased due to the latest events linked to the invasion of the Three Powers on January 8th”declared Martins.

In addition to citing the threat of a new invasion of the buildings, the secretary warned of a list of possible risks to the ceremonies, recalling the attempts to deploy explosive materials and the danger of the presence of armed demonstrators.

“Given the national situation, this Police Secretariat identified as risk scenarios the invasion of unauthorized areas, hostage taking, the presence of an active shooter, the threat of an explosive and also sabotage in critical infrastructures.”

“We request the reinforcement of ostensive policing in the vicinity of the National Congress and surroundings, as well as other measures that the Secretariat of Public Security of the DF deems pertinent to assist this Police Secretariat in eventual confrontation of the above scenarios”concluded the secretary.

Earlier, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said that federal intervention in Public Security in the Federal District will not be extended.

According to Dino, the action of the federal government in Brasília “fulfilled its role” and also announced that intervenor Ricardo Cappelli will deliver a report on the performance of the PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District).