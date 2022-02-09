“The Vik ovarian cancer project was born like all Patient support programs, that is, from direct listening to patients because, thanks to listening to patients, we have better understood what it means to live with a chronic and impacting pathology such as ovarian cancer: it requires energy and time, for the patient and his family. Therefore, providing cancer patients with psychological and motivational support such as Vik, in addition to the general improvement in the quality of life, impacts on adherence to therapy and motivation “. Like this Laura Cappellari, head of the Patient Affairs Department of Gskduring the presentation of Vik Ovarian Cancer, the first virtual assistant for women with ovarian cancer developed by the French company Wefight in collaboration with Gsk and Acto onlus.

“Vik is a chatbot – still Cappellari – who supports patients and family members in their healthcare journey, answering questions and providing appropriate information reactively. The interaction between Vik and the patient takes place in a natural conversation plane. The chatbot, based on artificial intelligence, does not use terms that are too technical, complex or complicated. Another important aspect to underline is that this app allows the patient to consult or share testimonials from other patients or caregivers. The goal is to make the patient understand that she is not alone in this difficult path “.

Vik ovarian fear for some years has been a reality in France. “In 2019 Gsk France was the first to develop this app. To date it is used by more than 2 thousand users including patients, caregivers and family members. Important numbers, for this reason we have decided to replicate the successful and great value initiative also in Italy “, concludes Cappellari. The Italian version of Vik ovarian cancer is available in the app stores and on the websites of Gsk and Acto and can be downloaded and used by patients, family members, caregivers and doctors.