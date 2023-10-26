“After the sanction to the doctors of the emergency room of the Bari Polyclinic ‘guilty’ of having worked too many hours in the midst of the Covid emergency, the ambulance has been fined for speeding. We are at the tragicomic stage, probably the protagonists of this story took inspiration from the Neapolitan comedy by Edoardo De Filippo, because reality has now surpassed fantasy”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute Ugo Cappellacci (Fi), president of the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber, on the sidelines of the Siaarti Congress underway in Rome, comments on the news of the ambulance fined for speeding which, in a “desperate race against time “, he was taking from Quarto to the burn center of the Cardarelli hospital in Naples a woman in serious condition, the victim of a terrible attack. After a month of hospitalization, the woman died a few days ago.

“This affair illustrates a sad and tragic reality – states Cappellacci – So I believe that there is a need to give us all a strong jolt and try to return to reasonableness, because we cannot think that these people who do their duty will continue to work in very difficult conditions. We need to simplify the life of NHS workers because complicating it is diabolical.” For this reason “I hope that whoever made this mistake, because I want to consider the fine for speeding an ambulance an error, takes note of it and there is an active repentance that cancels the sanction, because otherwise we would have the certification of madness “, he concludes.