“This is the right moment to give answers to the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association, therefore making operational the requests that Aism lists in the motion, 30 very specific points, including more services for patients with multiple sclerosis and support for caregivers”. Thus Ugo Cappellacci (Forza Italia), president of the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber, on the sidelines of the event promoted by Aism on the occasion of the Week dedicated to multiple sclerosis.

“We are coming from a difficult time – explains Cappellacci – the pandemic has put the whole world in crisis, in particular the health systems but from this crisis we can start again to rebuild. In many respects Aism’s requests coincide with the work of reform and reconstruction of the health system, for this reason I believe that now is the right moment because there is the will, the conditions and the resources to do it”. “I have made a commitment with Aism executives to translate their requests into legislative activity. It is useless to make big promises, the only promise I feel like making is that we will work with Aism to develop the points, one by one,” he concludes.