By-election, Cappato accuses Galliani before the vote: “Monza pencil cases as a gift to primary school children”

The duel for the seat that belonged to Silvio Berlusconi is heating up. The activist Marco Cappato, candidate in the by-elections scheduled for Monza on 22 and 23 October, has denounced his opponent Adriano Galliani via social media. The accusation is that of having distributed Monza Calcio pencil cases, of which he is CEO, to primary school children, together with the mayor of the Lombard town Paolo Pilotto.

The incident occurred in front of the Raiberti elementary school. “And here they are: the President of Monza Calcio and candidate in the October by-elections, Adriano Galliani, and the Mayor of Monza, Paolo Pilotto, who together distribute pencil cases at school,” wrote the former radical on his X profile.

Previously Cappato had also attacked the Democratic Party for the lack of support for his candidacy for the Senate. “It seems that the Democratic Party does not intend to be represented by my story and my battles. However, there would still be time to join forces,” he wrote. “The mobilization to bring those battles to Parliament with my candidacy continues.”

His opponent, the former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani, would instead have the full support of the centre-right parties, as well as boasting a strong link with the Berlusconi family.