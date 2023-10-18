“The height problem is one of the main reasons for parents to consult the pediatrician. Since the growth of the child is the result of the continuous and complex interaction between genetic and environmental factors, the height of a child must also be evaluated in relation to that of his parents. The most important environmental factors capable of influencing growth are: nutritional status, psycho-affective balance and any concomitant diseases”. This was said by Marco Cappa, head of the “Innovative therapies for endocrinopathies” Research Unit at the Bambino Gesù Irccs Rome pediatric hospital on the occasion of the presentation today in Rome of somatrogon, the therapeutic innovation developed by Pfizer indicated for the treatment of endocrine deficiency growth hormone (Gh) in pediatric age with weekly administration.

“The novelty of a long-acting Gh such as somatrogon has the potential to improve poor adherence and improve the quality of life – underlines Cappa – which are fundamental unmet needs in the pediatric population with Gh deficiency, a rare disease that affects 1 child in 4 thousand. It can help reduce the stress of daily therapy and reduce the burden on caregivers.” The most obvious characteristic of GH deficiency in childhood is abnormally slow growth and short stature, associated with metabolic consequences, including an alteration of lipid metabolism, protein synthesis and bone mineralization.

“Prompt diagnosis is fundamental – highlights Cappa – First of all, an auxological evaluation of a child must be carried out which includes, in addition to a careful personal and family history and objective examination, the collection of some fundamental parameters. That is: height (the child’s position is the first fundamental point for a correct evaluation), growth speed (it is the most sensitive indicator of a child’s health) which is expressed in cm/year and is compared on specific reference curves ; ‘target height’ is the average height between the heights of the parents and can be calculated with specific formulas: the body proportions useful for defining the suspicion of short stature due to skeletal anomalies. The most useful measure of body proportions is represented by the ratio between trunk length and leg length”.

Among the physiological causes of short stature there are “constitutional growth retardation (RCC) and familial short stature (BSF) – adds Cappa – which is a variant of the normal growth process, characterized by modest stature deficit and delayed bone age . In fact, most of these children also have a pubertal delay, the growth spurt is later, the final height is normal, but is reached at a later age than their peers”.

These children “present with stature delay ranging from modest to severe, bone age compatible with chronological age and a positive family history of short stature (one or both parents with stature lower than the 10th centile). Puberty begins in a regular period and the final height is at the low limits of normal, but within the genetic target”. After analyzing these factors, “in case the suspicion of Gh deficiency is high, it is necessary to carry out stimulus tests for Gh. These have the aim of identifying real Gh deficits, to propose specific therapy”, she concludes.