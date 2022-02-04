“Nandez was not convinced he was going on a loan with a right of redemption.” Stefano Capozucca, Cagliari’s sporting director, in an interview with the Unione Sarda gave an explanation of the missed deal in the last few days of the transfer market, which saw the Uruguayan midfielder skip the move to Juventus. “But certainly not our fault. He said he didn’t want to feel under scrutiny.”

Top club

–

In short, Nahitan Nandez did not want to feel precarious and would have preferred a different formula, even if only a redemption obligation: “Nandez is convinced he can play in a top club in Europe – continues Capozucca -. Now he is in Cagliari and is very happy to be here. from us, we really appreciate this attitude “. And on the rumors that bring him closer to Roma: “he never asked us for the player”.