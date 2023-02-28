Genoa – Eleven years old, Serie A and Europe with the Griffin. A promotion and two salvations to remember as sporting director of Cagliari. The rossoblù is the combination of colors that most characterized the career of manager Stefano Capozucca. Who from the promenade of Varazze, where he has long established his retreat, follows with great interest and participation the fate of the two teams he feels closest to. Ready for a season finale that promises to be very complicated, with the sprint for direct promotion and the race to avoid the insidious playoffs.

In September he said: «Watch out for Frosinone, it could be a surprise. Genoa was built to go to Serie A, Cagliari will have more difficulty».

«And in fact Frosinone is up front, for me they are the most “Serie B” team in the whole championship. It has a president like Stirpe, with whom I worked, who gives peace of mind and a sporting director like Angelozzi, good and experienced. Then there are Genoa, Cagliari and Parma: they have very strong squads. But the Parma championship remains incomprehensible to me…».

They lost to Ascoli at home but then beat the unbeatable Frosinone.

«He lost incredible games, I don’t know how he did it sincerely. Meeting them in the playoffs can be a big problem, you need to go to Serie A directly to avoid problems.”

In second place is Genoa but tomorrow there is a direct match in Sardinia…

«If Genoa wins, the road is paved towards promotion. If instead Cagliari were to win, then the games for second place would reopen. And I think that Cagliari is the only one capable of contending for second place against the Grifone, the others don’t seem equipped to go all the way».

If Frosinone has confirmed the role of surprise, is Genoa in line with expectations or have they disappointed you?

“No, it’s in line with its value. Since he changed coaches and things have returned to normal, they are a valuable team that deserves to return to Serie A».

And Cagliari?

«In the first part of the season he had little luck, he lost important men like Rog, Nandez due to physical problems, while Pavoletti played in fits and starts. He has an important staff for the category and now has an expert coach like Ranieri. He’s not doing crazy things but he certainly managed to straighten things out.’

You left Cagliari at the end of October, are you left with a bit of nostalgia or is Sardinia now a closed chapter?

«It’s a chapter now closed but I’m pleased to see that some of the indications I had given are proving to be correct, I had an idea that not everyone shared though. The facts are now proving me right.

Will Frosinone finish first and continue to dominate the league?

“Yes, I think yes. He has a young team, an experienced director, a good coach: I don’t think there are the conditions for a collapse ».

Will Genoa make it?

“If he wins tomorrow, he’ll put down a serious mortgage. And I’m very happy for Alberto Gilardino».

He said that with the coaching change, the Griffin is back to doing normal things.

«Gilardino is a humble boy and is proving to be an excellent coach, capable and prepared. I’m very fond of him, we lived near Biella and then I took him to Genoa, after exhausting negotiations with Corvino, then manager of Fiorentina. He did well as a player and now he is revealing himself as a good coach ».

The rossoblù American property is gaining experience after some initial mistakes.

“The Italian league is very difficult, it takes some time and then they have experienced managers like Professor Zangrillo, who has been in the football scene for years, knows Genoa very well and can therefore give some advice.”

Rumors of his return to Genoa together with Gasperini occasionally come back…

«They’re just rumors but they’re nice, because I’m very close to Genoa: eleven years of career, I’m the longest-serving sporting director in the rossoblù’s history. Sometimes I go to Ferraris for matches but I often avoid it because I don’t want to feed the gossip and disturb those who are working to bring Genoa back to Serie A.”