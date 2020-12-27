The French midfielder, Étienne Capoue, will arrive this week in Vila-real to close his signing for the yellow club and undergo a medical examination. The Castellón club has already closed the agreement with the Watford midfielder, as well as the transfer agreement with the English club.

Capoue would arrive to play the remainder of this season and the next two, although for now from Villarreal figures of this operation are not released.

It is true that from Villarreal it was clear that they had to make an effort and a strong bet to solve the serious injury of Vicente Iborra and his six-month absence. Although the first idea was more about a possible transfer than a purchase, something that depended on the departure of a player who could help to deal with a possible long-term reinforcement.

But from the first moment it was valued that Capoue’s option was the most valid of those available, in addition to being the one that could best solve the problems of the Castellón team.

For this reason, the club has decided to bet on the midfielder, who due to his age, experience, physique and profile, can help the team right from the start.