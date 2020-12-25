The Villarreal comb the market to find a substitute to cover the loss of Vicente Iborra, who as we already know will not play again until the next football season. A search that already has a name and a preferred option on the table as the yellow team values Étienne Capoue, Watford midfielder, as a weighty alternative to make Vicente Iborra the remainder of the season.

As advanced Sports Square and confirmed AS, that of the French player from Watford is one of the alternatives that the Castellón club like the most to act as a defensive pivot. Both the sports direction and the technician, Unai Emery, welcome the transfer of the midfielder to solve the absence of Iborra.

Capoue is a physical player what adapts perfectly to the current need for yellows, they need a player who gives balance and experience in the center of the field. Although the one in Capoue is not the only alternative that is handled, it is one of the ones with the most options that it can be closed. The French player was the first choice of Valencia coach, Javi Gracia, which even convinced him to come to Valencia, in the previous summer market, although he did not finally arrive because Lim did not want to make any payment for the footballer.