Éttiene Capoue made his debut a day after Villarreal could discharge him as a winter signing. The French midfielder He played the 90 minutes against Zamora, in a complicated match in which he had to adapt quickly to the team and the conditions of the Ruta de la Plata pitch, which was frozen in some areas.

Capoue delivered on its premiere. The pivot was attentive to the cut, he almost never lost his position and was neat with the ball. The Frenchman did not take long to show all those virtues that have led him to Villarreal to be the natural replacement for Iborra, seriously injured. Capoue, as the technicians said in the days before his signing, is the closest thing to Iborra.

The yellow ’25’ also had to adapt to two game systems. First, he shared the center of the field with Foyth and Jaume Costa. In the second part, he lived with Parejo. Capoue complied without problems throughout the game. Even, He showed that he is a dialogue player, with his teammates and with the referee himself. At the end, Zamora asked for a penalty after an action by the Frenchman that was not indicated. As a result of fatigue, he was losing prominence although he left happy after his debut as yellow.