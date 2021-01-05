He Silver Route wait for Villarreal of Champions with the illusion to the maximum, with some 2000 viewers in the stands and, above all, with a lot of cold (follow the game live on AS.com). Emery’s team comes to this game with the certainty that the Copa does not forgive mistakes, To which is added that a highly motivated and competitive team awaits them.

As the Zamora coach, this tie was not a prize or a gift, it was a qualifying they want to pass and in which they won’t give anything away. The locals face the game no casualties and with the idea of ​​aligning his gala team. From the side of Villarreal, proper name of this tie is that of the French Étienne Capoue, star signing of this market. While waiting for their papers to be certified, the Emery’s idea is to put it as holder, with the intention of getting into the rhythm of the team’s game.

The needd of the Castellón team goes to find a substitute for Iborra, something vital to achieve your goals. Regarding the rest of the eleven, the idea is to continue in line with the Europa League and the match with Leioa, with rotations and with less common people in the league.

So, will not count with the injured Iborra, Alberto Moreno, Coquelin, Mario or Paco Alcácer, to them the rest is added to Albiol and Pedraza, or the withdrawal of Take Kubo with a foot and a half off the team. Further, Asenjo, Parejo, Trigueros, Pau or Gerard Moreno will also rest, fixed in League.

With what the rest will form an eleven with Rulli as goalkeeper, who will accompany Peña, Foyth, Funes Mori and Stupiñán in defence. A midfield with Capoue, Coast and Baena as a trivot, and with Pine, Chukwueze and Bacca as a trident of attack.