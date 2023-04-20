The rival of the Russian mixed martial arts fighter Marifa Pirayeva – the Portuguese Rodrigo Caporal showed the development of quick strikes in training before the fight, which will take place on April 21.

“My preparations are in full swing. I push myself to the fullest, train a lot, practice boxing, muay thai, kickboxing techniques. So on the 21st, I will show everything I can, ”Caporal told Izvestia.

Earlier, in November 2019, he already met in the ring with the Russian Piraev. Then the judges gave the victory to the Portuguese. As the athlete stated, he does not mind if the opponent considers their fight a revenge. Caporal in any case goes for victory.

However, on April 19, the Russian Piraev, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that he was not going to relax before the upcoming fight with Caporal, because in professional sports you have to be 100% ready for the fight every time you enter the ring. He also stressed that he has special preparations for this fight.

The fight between Marif Piraev and Rodrigo Caporal according to the rules of kickboxing will take place on April 21 at the tournament as part of the REN TV Fight Club. This fight will be their revenge. Caporal has already met with Piraev in 2019 and beat him by decision.

The main fight of the evening will be the rematch between Alexander Shlemenko and Yasubey Enomoto. The REN TV channel will show the confrontation between Shlemenko and Enomoto live, the broadcast of the undercard fights can also be watched exclusively on the page of the REN TV group on the social network “In contact with”.

All fights will be held at the Irina Viner-Usmanova Gymnastics Palace in Moscow.