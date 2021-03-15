This recipe is inspired by the Caponata served at The River café in London and we’ve just added our own version served with mozzarella on our new Fosh Food Delivery menu.

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 aubergines, cut into 1.5cm cubes

1 medium red onion, chopped

4 celery stalks, including leaves, chopped

3 plum tomatoes, diced

1 garlic clove, peeled & crushed

1 large red chili, finely chopped

1tbsp salted capers

20 black olives, stoned

1tbsp red wine vinegar

1tspn tomato puree

2tbsp pine nuts, lightly toasted

10 mint leaves

Salt and pepper

Method

Heat a little olive oil in a large frying pan, add the aubergine cubes and fry until brown and tender (don’t over crowd the pan; you will probably have to cook them in batches).

Place the warm aubergines in a bowl. Blanche the celery in lightly salted water for a few minutes, then drain well and add to the aubergines.

Slowly cook the onions and garlic in a little olive oil until they soften without color. Add the chopped tomatoes, tomato puree, chillies and red wine vinegar.

Stir well, then cover and cook for about 15 minutes, removing the lid of the pan towards the end of cooking to remove excess moisture.

Add the aubergines and celery to the pan and stir in the capers and black olives. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Scatter with fresh mint leaves and toasted pine nuts and serve warm or at room temperature.