Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/27/2024 – 15:12

At 96 years old, capoeira master Felipe Santiago, from Santo Amaro da Purificação (BA), never stops singing. He's not even far from the berimbau. He is the oldest master in the world. This week, during the 5th Rede Capoeira, he received symbolic recognition as a “national hero and guardian of knowledge” along with 13 other octogenarian masters. In March, Felipe was honored with the title of doctor honoris causa from the Federal University of Recôncavo Baiano. The man, who started working as a sugarcane cutter as a child and was later exploited in mills, retired as a blacksmith. But it was capoeira that gave him hope and saw lives transformed. “Capoeira is my medicine”, he says.

For him, in fact, capoeira has historically fought racism. “It helped create respect and unity,” he says. He explains that police officers persecuted those who practiced the activity on boats. “Little by little, when it reached the neighborhoods, it became less worse. It moved to the ends of the street and then to the center. This shows that she is getting more respect.”

For master Felipe, activity has no age to start and no limit to stop. Photograph: Ricardo Prado/Disclosure

“The heart of my life”

The recent tributes move the man. “It is a great appreciation that they are giving me. Capoeira is the heart of my life.” He recalls that he started working at the age of 18 and never stopped. “For me, even if I don't play, I play and sing. I'm opening my mind, my heart. I’m feeling happy among my brothers.”

Master Felipe, who recorded eight albums with capoeira songs, identifies that the artistic manifestation helped to understand the respect that one should have for older people and also for younger people. “When I was younger, young people were well-mannered and respectful.” He testifies that he and other teachers prevented vulnerable young people from ending up on the path of crime and addiction.

He regrets that his voice and speed of movement are no longer the same. But it was life in the circle with friends that guaranteed him the vitality he has today. “You have to know how to take care of yourself and not be too reckless with your health. The food used to be better.”

In the master's opinion, the activity has no age to start and no limit to stop.

Biography

Master Felipe's story was told by his foster daughter, Simone Souza, 52 years old. She should release the biography next week with the title “Mestre Felipe: I was born in Santo Amaro, Biographical Accounts and Memories”, in an independent production.

The book deals, for example, with the family's past of enslaved lives, even after the Free Womb Law. Felipe lost his parents as a teenager and found himself alone. “Capoeira was fundamental for him [para se integrar com outras pessoas]. He had no biological children, he met his mother [já falecida], fell in love. And I have lived as his daughter for 33 years and helped with whatever he needed.” Simone helps to publicize the master's work and bring his stories out of invisibility.

Resistance

For capoeirista Jair Oliveira, master Sabiá, 52 years old, who coordinated the event in Salvador to recognize the elderly, Felipe de Santo Amaro is a reference in life. “Everyone who goes to Recôncavo Baiano knows about the master and he needs to be recognized during his lifetime. We need to understand the structural racism that ends up making these men unviable because they know so much, and we must be grateful in life for this legacy because it paves the road on which we walk today.”

For Mestre Sabiá, the capoeira circle has a collective character. Photograph: Ricardo Prado/Disclosure

Sabiá understands that it is part of the tradition of the capoeirista community to help care for the elderly. “I think that society as a whole has to bring a more honest look at capoeira, with more clarity about what it represents, what it means. Capoeira is a very significant resistance movement.”

He mentions that capoeira is more recognized internationally than in Brazil and remembers that there are many foreign public schools that include the activity as a curricular subject. “The activity represents art, creativity, improvisation, physical exercise. It is an excellent tool for education and social vision.”

Mandingo

Sabiá explains that the capoeira circle has a collective and generous character symbolized by people clapping their hands in a scenario of inclusion and socialization. The master, 22 years ago, founded an NGO called Mandinga Project, which is a point of culture. He estimates that at least five thousand young people in vulnerable situations have gone through the project.

“Several boys came from communities and at risk. Today we already have more than 22 schools outside Brazil. Through capoeira, they brought dignity to his home, possibilities and created a new perspective for both him and his family.” He saw the formation of future masters who teach capoeira around the world, also in communities.

Masters practice capoeira as cultural resistance – Photo: Ricardo Prado/Disclosure

“Men like Mestre Felipe practiced capoeira as a cultural resistance to everything that happened in their lives. Today, we need to understand that it can be a tool for social inclusion.” For him, it seems simple: the berimbau, a circle, coordinated movements, a lot of improvisation and the power of the claps that you can hear from afar.