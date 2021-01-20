Dubai (Union)

Tomorrow 6:30 pm, the first round of the 2021 Dubai World Cup Carnival will open on the “Meydan” track, which includes 7 runs, with the participation of 79 elite local and international horses, competing for the title of the first round of the “Al Maktoum Challenge Championship” for a distance of 1600 meters at The “second category” sand track, with a prize value of $ 228,000, is the horse “Capizano” for Sultan Ali, under the supervision of Salem bin Ghadeer and led by Michael Barzelona, ​​the holder of the 117-pound rating, who finished third in the Dubai Creek Mile, and is competing with the “Gift of Gold” for Godolphin Under the supervision of Said Bin Surour and led by Frankie Dettori, he is also competing with “Salute the Soldier” for Victorians, under the supervision of Faouzi Nass and led by Adre de Fries, along with “Kipmer” under the supervision of Doug Watson and the leadership of Patrick Dobbs.

The 1,800-meter Singlespil Stakes in the second category, with a prize of $ 163,000, attracted 11 horses, most notably the representatives of Godolphin “Zakowski” under the supervision of Charlie Appleby and the leadership of William Buick, and “Military March” under the supervision of Saeed bin Surur and led by Frankie Dettori.

He is strongly involved in the competition, “Lord Glitter” under the supervision of David O’Mara and the leadership of Adre de Vries, and he faces “Glorious Journey” to the glorious Racing, under the supervision of Charlie Appleby, and the leadership of Buick, the Godolphin stars “Dubai” led by James Doyle, and “Land of Legends”, under the supervision of Bin Surour and driving Dettori, in the sixth game for a distance of 1400 meters, on the title of Al-Fahidi Fort for the second category.

“Bouchardt”, led by Richard Mullen, seeks to continue his good performances, when he runs the challenge of the third game for a distance of 1200 meters for the title of Dubawi Stakes for the third category, in the face of “Good Effort” led by Antonio Friso, and “Dignity” led by Dean O’Neill.

“Cominecio”, led by Michael Barzelona, ​​seeks to surpass the strong team of Godolphin horses, including “Walton Street”, “Desert Fire” and “Espolini” in the second half of 2410 meters for the title of the Dubai Classic Club “lists”.

Three horses, with equal chances, are the “Golden Joule” led by Patrick Dobbs, “Dubai Icon” led by Frankie Dettori, and “Rio Angie” led by Sam Hitchcott, competing for the first half prize for a distance of 1,400 meters for the title of “par”.

The seventh game, for a distance of 1000 meters, at the Dubai Dash title attracts 15 speed horses, most notably “Equilreal”, who seeks the title of the table against his rival “Lazuli”, while the lookout will be “selection”.