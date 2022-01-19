The committee investigating the capitol storm on behalf of the US House of Representatives has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani. That made it Wednesday known. Giuliani, also a former New York City mayor, worked for Trump in the period surrounding the Capitol storm of January 6 last year; he tried to undo his election defeat through legal means. The committee also summoned two other lawyers for the same reason, among others.

According to committee chair Bennie Thompson, the four defendants have presented “unsubstantiated theories” about electoral fraud and tried to “undo” the election results. The commission demands that the lawyers hand over documents and appear in parliament on February 8 during a hearing. In recent months, the commission has subpoenaed several former Trump officials for involvement in the Capitol storm, including former adviser Steve Bannon, security adviser Michael Flynn and former speechwriter Stephen Miller.

In the days following the November 2020 election, Trump’s legal team, including Giuliani, filed multiple lawsuits alleging that current President Joe Biden won the election through massive fraud. The judges did not agree.