The U.S. Congressional Committee investigating the storming of the Capitol has formally subpoenaed former President Donald Trump on Friday. He must testify under oath on or around November 14 and hand over a number of documents to the committee before November 4.

According to the committee, there is “overwhelming evidence” that Trump tried to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election and thereby tried to prevent a peaceful transfer of power. In the subpoena ten allegations have been made.

The former president is accused of, among other things, illegally pressuring administrators and officials to invalidate election results, providing false information to federal court and inciting his supporters to march to the Capitol, while he knew. that they were armed.

In short, you are at the center of the first and only attempt by a US president to reject the outcome of an election and prevent a peaceful transfer of power. “That eventually led to the bloody attack on our own Capitol and our own Congress.” The storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 left five people dead and more than 140 police officers and an unknown number of rioters injured.

‘Not a light decision’

The committee says the decision to subpoena Trump was “not lightly” and wants to question him about his conversations with former employees who invoke their right to remain silent, such as his former adviser Roger Stone and former security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump has not yet decided with his lawyers whether he will indeed appear before the committee or whether he will fight the subpoena. He criticized the decision to sue him on his own platform Truth Social, but later said he also “loves the idea of ​​testifying”.

Earlier this Friday, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to testify before the committee.