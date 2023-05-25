The rioter pictured in a photo on January 6, 2021 with his foot on the desk of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison, US media report.

Richard “Bigo” Barnett was one of thousands of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol that day to prevent Congress from ratifying Joe Biden’s election win.

Barnett, a 63-year-old retired firefighter from the southern state of Arkansas, carried a cane containing a 950,000-volt stun device during the riot. He also had a nearly 5 kilo heavy metal flagpole with him and threatened the police. Barnett’s photo in Pelosi’s office became one of the most recognizable images of the storming of the Capitol.

Shortly after his 2021 arrest, Barnett began offering autographed photos from the scene for $100 each, writes The Washington Post. When FBI agents came to question him, he put his feet up on a table and said, "Does this sound familiar?"