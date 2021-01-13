The storm on the Capitol shocked the United States and the world. Trump daughter Ivanka finds unusual words for those responsible. And gets criticism from close quarters for it.

On Wednesday stormed, spurred on by Donald Trump , a violent mob that Capitol .

, a violent mob that . In a – later deleted – tweet votes Trump daughter Ivanka Trump a somewhat idiosyncratic name for them.

a somewhat idiosyncratic name for them. She is now even getting criticism from her own family for this.

Washington, DC – There are images of historical events burned into the collective memory. They become representatives, witnesses of what happened. The bearded man with a bare, tattooed upper body, fur hat, his face red, white, and blue make-up, horns on his head – he appears like the avenging angel who caused the inferno that happened on Wednesday Capitol kindled, monitored. Hundreds of people, ardent followers of the outgoing US President, have the emblem of the American democracy stormed.

A shock for the United States – and currently very divided – States. And yet it is not surprising that this is how the presidency Donald Trumps coming to an end. And during Uncle Sam healed his wounds is also within the Trump family neat dishes broken. Because between Trump daughter Ivanka Trump and her sister-in-law Karlie Kloss is preparing for the so-called Storm on the Capitol a rift.

Ivanka Trump just deleted this tweet referring to the violent anarchists attempting to overthrow America’s elected government as “patriots” pic.twitter.com/jZ2jrczclX – Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) January 6, 2021

Ivanka Trump: Storming the Capitol – Trrump daughter calls mob “patriots” in tweet

“American Patriots,” tweeted Ivanka Trumpwhile Trump loyalists and QAnon disciples inside that Capitol devastated. The tweet of the Trump daughter is deleted shortly afterwards. However, social networks like Twitter As is well known, forgot little and so this name moved Ivanka Trumps for the violent mob their ways. And apparently shocked even one of her closest confidants. The wife Jared Kushners Brother Joshua. Your sister-in-law.

“American patriots – any security breach or disregard by our law enforcement agencies is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful, “is the full tweet Ivanka Trumps. Like her sister-in-law thereupon Twitter reacted, did the Trump daughter now apparently caught off guard.

Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American. – Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

Ivanka Trump and her sister-in-law in a clinch: Karlie Kloss positions herself against her on Twitter

Because the American model Karlie Kloss seems to have a very different understanding of patriotism. In her tweet a few hours later, she wrote: “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing and suggesting violence is anti-American. ”A rejection Trump daughter Ivanka Trump.

Tell your sister in law and brother law – Overdress Jen (@overdressjen) January 7, 2021

A Twitter user then comments: “Tell your sister-in-law and your brother-in-law,” whereupon Karlie Kloss replies: “I’ve tried.” Like that New York Post from the inner circle Ivanka Trumps wants to know is that Trump daughter now “hurt and surprised”. Accordingly, Kloss and Ivanka Trump be very close. That the model on the Trump family tried to work, but is denied by this source. The two women would never talk about politics. Another source, this time from the Kloss warehouse, claims that Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss due to politics Donald Trumps alienated.

Surname Karlie Kloss birthday August 3, 1992, Chicago job Model husband Joshua Kushner, Jared Kushner’s brother

Trump daughter Ivanka Trump: Sister-in-law distanced herself in a tweet – but Twitter users attacked her

But leave Twitter users inside Karlie Kloss Don’t get away with it and remind them that it was she who got married into this “terrible family”. “You cannot take advantage of the ultra-rich and elite and then expect us to give you the reassurance you need for your fragile self-esteem,” commented another person. Even if other Twitter commantators try to defend Kloss, for the majority it is apparently clear: hung up, caught up. (aka)

A president has never had to vacate the White House because of a successful impeachment. Nevertheless, it is discussed how Donald Trump should go early.

List of rubric lists: © Manuel Balce Ceneta / dpa