Capitol Riots | A historic turn in the investigation: Trump’s vice president testified in the investigation about Trump

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has tried to avoid testifying in court about the Capitol riot, as has former President Donald Trump.

of the United States former vice president Mike Pence was on Thursday to testify before a federal grand jury in a criminal investigation into the 2021 Capitol riots.

Pence had to prove the former president in court Donald Trump’s of the discussions he had with them regarding the incitement to take over the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

A grand jury convened in Washington just before 9 a.m. Thursday. Courthouse security measures were increased before the proceedings began.

The special prosecutor leading the Trump investigations Jack Smith and a representative for Pence declined to comment Thursday.

A year Incumbent Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election, claimed the election results were fake, and his supporters took over the Capitol in droves. Meanwhile, lawmakers, including then-Vice President Pence, were inside the Capitol confirming Joe Biden election victory.

The special government, the so-called Capitol Committee, which has long investigated the attack on the House of Representatives of the US House of Representatives, published the long-awaited 845-page report at the end of last December his final report.

Donald Trump’s supporters took over the US Congress building at the epiphany of 2021. In the takeover, five people died and reportedly more than a hundred were injured.

According to the summary of the report, the main culprit of the attack that took place in Epiphany 2021 was “one man, former President Donald Trump”. The report detailed how Trump had implemented a “multi-pronged plan to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.”

Pence testifying is a significant turning point in terms of criminal investigation. At the same time, for the first time in the recent history of the United States, the vice president has been forced to testify in a case dealing with a former president under whom the vice president himself has worked.

According to a source interviewed by CNN, Pence’s testimony lasted more than five hours. Pence’s representative Marc Short did not confirm to CNN on Thursday that Pence had testified.

“He (Pence) was willing to comply with the law, and the courts have ordered him to testify,” Short admitted later in an interview with the News Nation channel.

Pence told on Thursday for the first time, under oath, about the conversations he had with Trump in Epiphany 2021. Trump had repeatedly pressured Pence to block the final outcome of the November presidential election. Trump had called Pence about it separately in the early morning of January 6, 2021.

A federal judge previously ruled that Pence could be forced to testify in court about the contents of private conversations between the two parties that might show Trump acted corruptly.

NOW told earlier that it sources interviewed according to which both Pence and Trump have repeatedly sought to legally block Pence’s testimony about his conversations with Trump.

Pence’s lawyers have invoked, for example, Pence’s role as president of the Senate to prevent him from testifying.

In March, Trump’s lawyers asked the court’s chief judge to limit Mike Pence’s testimony, citing confidential communications between the president and his administration.

Correction 28.4. 8:32 p.m.: Contrary to what was previously reported in the article, Jack Smith is not Pence’s lawyer, but the special prosecutor in charge of the Trump investigations. In addition, it was previously reported in the story that Pence testified against Trump. Pence testified in the Trump investigation, but the content of the testimony is not known.