Capitol Riot | A member of the far-right group Proud Boys gets a ten-year prison sentence

Stateside A member of the far-right group Proud Boys has been sentenced to ten years in prison, say, among other things The Washington Post and The New York Times – magazines and the Reuters news agency.

Dominic Pezzola was involved in the 2021 epiphany Capitol riot and he was about to break a window of the building. The rioters entered the building for the first time through a broken window.

“You really were, in a sense, the spearhead that allowed people to get inside the Capitol,” the judge Timothy Kelly said.

Federal prosecutors had demanded a 20-year prison sentence for Pezzola. However, Kelly gave the sentencing guidelines a lighter sentence. According to the guidelines, 17.5–22 years would be given for the crime.

Pezzola apologized for his actions and expressed his remorse to the police, from whom he had taken the riot shield used to break the window. Despite this, Pezzola raised his hands in the air as he left the courtroom.

“Trump won!” he said, referring to the former president to Donald Trump.

This is the third verdict of members of the Proud Boys that has been handed down this week. On Thursday, the former leader of the group Joseph Biggs was sentenced to 17 years in prison for a subversive conspiracy project.