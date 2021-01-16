The protest in the Capitol, on January 6. STEPHANIE KEITH / Reuters

As the days of the assault on Congress, which left five people dead and caused a serious institutional crisis in the United States, more evidence has emerged to suggest that the attack was not as unexpected as authorities said. Only three days before that day, on January 3, a report from the Capitol police warned of a possible violent scenario against that institution by the followers of Donald Trump, in which the targets of anger would be the congressmen. “Supporters of the current president see January 6, 2021 as the last chance to reverse the results of the presidential election,” reads the 12-page document to which he has had access The Washington Post.

The report of the intelligence unit of the Capitol Police referred to that day as “the perfect storm of danger” due to the size of the concentration, the urgency of the group’s mission, the call of the protesters to carry lethal weapons, the proximity of the protests to Congress and that they were called by the president. “This feeling of despair and discontent could turn violent. Unlike the previous electoral protests, the objectives of the president’s followers will not necessarily be the counter-protesters, but the Congress, ”they warned.

According The Washington Post, The text spoke of the possibility that thousands of enraged protesters, encouraged by Trump and flanked by white supremacists and radical militias, would arrive in Washington armed for battle. The report, which, the newspaper indicates, does not appear to have been widely shared with other security agencies, joins other alerts that went unnoticed in the days prior to the assault on Congress.

This week it was also known of the existence of another document from the Virginia FBI that warned, a day before the assault, that the ultras were planning to travel to Washington on January 6 in order to carry out violent acts; a “war”, according to the internal document, to which he also had access The Washington Post. That text contradicted the initial version of the federal agency, according to which it had no information about the imminent threat.

The fact that several red lights suggesting violence might be overlooked is coming under heavy criticism in Washington. “It was a massive failure. You have to go back to September 11 to find something similar, “said New York Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney in statements to CNN. As he assured, that day, in the environment in Congress, everything indicated that things were bad. “Some of my colleagues wore sports shoes in case they had to flee,” he said. For her part, the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, requested this Friday the creation of an investigative commission similar to that of 9/11 to expose the security breaches and possible responsibilities for the attack.

Among the victims left by the assault that day is police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries he received from members of the mob that stormed the Capitol. This Friday it became known that the FBI is investigating 37 people in relation to that death. According to a report obtained by the newspaper The New York Times, the FBI is also investigating whether any of the participants had the objective of kidnapping and assassinating the legislators.

