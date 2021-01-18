The checkpoints (checkpoints) around the Capitol are reopened, and the police have cleared the alarm after a nearby fire broke out. On Monday, January 18, the TV channel reports. CNN…

“The Capitol Police have clarified the situation with the external threat: the incident took place under a bridge at the intersection of streets 1 and F in the southeast. All checkpoints are open. We return to normal work, “- said in a statement by the Capitol police, quoted by the channel.

Earlier in the day, all buildings of the Capitol complex were blocked due to an “external threat”. Later it became known that the building of the US Congress was closed as a precautionary measure due to a fire in the next block.

A video showing thick black smoke coming from the freeway near the Capitol was published PM Breaking News…

According to sources Associated Press, a fire broke out in a homeless camp. Those busy in the rehearsal of Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration were ordered to move to safety inside the Capitol complex.

On January 6, supporters of the current US President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol building.

The riots killed five people, including a policeman. In connection with the events in Washington, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened more than 160 criminal cases. At least 300 people entered the Capitol building that day. The punishment for some charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol may be imprisonment up to 20 years.