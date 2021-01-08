The head of the Capitol Police department, Steven Sund, has resigned this Thursday, a day after a mob of protesters broke into the emblematic building to prevent the certification of the votes and the ratification of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, thus calling into question the work of the forces of security.

The resignation comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for Sund’s resignation, which also received criticism from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, as well as other lawmakers who criticized the actions of the security forces during the assault on the Capitol.

The incidents left four dead and dozens arrested, and have raised concern among political leaders and congressmen who have alerted to the little security deployed around the Capitol on a particularly relevant day and in which riots were already anticipated due to the encouragement by the president, Donald Trump, to his followers to prevent the certification of the electoral results.

During the seizure, more than 50 Capitol and Metropolitan Police officers were injured and several have been hospitalized with “serious injuries,” according to Sund.

According to preliminary information offered by the US media, one of the injured agents died as a result of the injuries this Thursday, although the Capitol Police has denied this information and has assured that no member of the security forces has lost their lives during or after the incidents.

However, hours later, the Capitol Police has confirmed the death of officer Brian Sicknick who after participating in the dispersal work returned to the office, where he fainted, according to NBC News.

This has been confirmed by the Police spokeswoman, Eva Malecki, who has detailed that he was transferred to a hospital, where he died at around 9:30 p.m. local time on Thursday. Sicknick thus becomes the fifth mortal victim of the taking of the Capitol carried out by insurrectionists on Wednesday.

Previously, Sund had defended his department, ensuring that their actions during the takeover were “heroic” and that they had a “robust plan” to deal with the expected demonstrations, which were known to take place for days.

Sund had described the incidents as “criminal behavior” and had assured that he was investigating what happened, as well as the security planning and procedures in place. In this sense, he had clarified that the plan did not contemplate “this type of disturbance.”

Sund’s resignation will take effect on January 16, when he will cease to be the head of the Capitol Police department.

Economic reward



For its part, the FBI has offered a reward of $ 50,000 (about 40,700 euros) for anyone who can provide information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of those responsible for the homemade bombs found in Washington on Wednesday, coinciding with the break-in of protesters on Capitol Hill.

Security forces received two bomb alerts, one at each of the headquarters of the two US parties, the Republican and the Democratic.

Likewise, he has asked for citizen collaboration to identify those who “illegally entered the Capitol building”, as they have transmitted through their Twitter account. The agency has released 40 photos of the moment of the assault.