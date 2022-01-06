Joe Biden, “who is destroying our nation with insane open border policies, corrupt elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates and devastating school closures, has used my name today to try to further divide America.” This is Donald Trump’s first reaction to the president’s speech to Congress, during which, without ever mentioning him by name, he repeatedly accused the former president of “lies” about the outcome of the vote.

“This political theater – wrote in a note Trump, who canceled a press conference he had scheduled for tonight in controversy with the commission of inquiry on the events of January 6 – is nothing more than a distraction from the fact that Biden has completely and totally failed “.