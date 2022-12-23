US elections, Congress recommends excluding Trump from public office in the future

Over 840 pages, enclosed in a final “report”, accusing the former president of the United States, Donald Trumpof “multi-part conspiracy”: this is the last “sentence” put in black and white by the Congressional Committee investigating last year’s attack on the Capitol American. The former tenant of the White House therefore he allegedly “conspired” against the American state, with the aim of overturning his electoral defeat three months earlier. In a final report of 845 pages on the attack, the House Select Committee that investigated the January 6, 2021 insurrection not only places the blame for the assault on Congress directly on the former president, but also recommends excluding Trump from the cpublic duties in the future.

“These evidence led to a priority and direct conclusion: the central cause of January 6 was a man, the former president Donald Trump, followed by many others. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him,” said the report based on more than 1,000 interviews, collected documents including emails, messages, phone records and a year and a half of investigations. In 18 months, the committee held ten hearings public and has listened to more than 1,000 witnessesincluding officials and administration personnel Trumpmembers of the Trump family, police officers of the Capitolrioters, militia members and more.

