Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the far-right US group Proud Boys, was sentenced on Tuesday to 22 years in prisonthe harshest sentence so far handed down for the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol. “Our continued tradition of peaceful transfer of power was disrupted that day,” said US District Judge Timothy Kelly.

Prosecutors had asked for a 33-year prison sentence for Tarrio, who was not in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021 but was accused of directing the military-style assault on the Capitol by members of the Proud Boys. The 39-year-old Tarrio and several other members of the Proud Boys were convicted of seditious conspiracy in May for their roles in trying to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election win over Donald Trump. Another member of the Proud Boys, Ethan Nordean, 32, received an 18-year prison sentence by Judge Kelly last week. Stewart Rhodes toothe founder of another far-right militia central to the siege of the Capitol, the Oath Keepers, was sentenced to 18 years in prison earlier this year.

Enrique Tarrio, born in Miami to Cuban parents, led the far-right group Proud Boys from 2018 to 2021witnessed the January 6, 2021 storming of Capitol Hill from a hotel in Baltimore, approximately 45 miles from the scene of the worst attack on democracy in US history. He wasn’t on Capitol Hill because two days earlier he had been arrested upon arriving in Washington from Miami for another controversial incident: the burning of a “Black Lives Matter” flag at a historic church in the community. At the time of his arrest, police found two assault rifle shells with the Proud Boys logo in his backpack. He was released with orders to leave Washington and, subsequently, the authorities admitted that his detention had taken place to prevent possible acts of violence during the march that Trump had called for January 6, 2021 with the slogan “Stop to theft”. However, Tarrio did not immediately leave the city. A day before the storming of the Capitol, he met in an underground parking lot in Washington with the leader of another far-right organization, the founder of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes. Additionally, he spent the days leading up to the attack sending instructions to other members of the Proud Boys. He asked one of his lieutenants in a Telegram message: “Whatever the outcome … make it a show.”

